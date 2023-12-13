Video: Manchester City academy player scores stunning goal to break the deadlock

Micah Philippe Jude Hamilton scored his first Champions League goal on his debut for the senior team.

With his side already confirmed as group winners, Pep Guardiola decided to field a heavily rotated squad for his side’s clash with Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday.

Fringe players like Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez were given a start along with Hamilton who made his senior debut for the side.

It couldn’t have started any better for the 20-year-old after he opened the scoring with an emphatic finish into the roof of the net after a mazy dribble.

