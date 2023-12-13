Video: Oscar Bobb doubles Manchester City’s lead with spectacular goal

Oscar Bobb has scored his first senior goal for the club as Manchester City go 2-0 up against Crvena Zvezda.
Pep Guardiola named a heavily rotated side on Wednesday evening, with progression from the Champions League group stages already secured.
It was academy star Micah Hamilton who gave City the lead after a thunderous finish into the roof of the net in the first half.
Now, Bobb, another well-known academy prospect has doubled his side’s lead with a sensational goal.
E̶r̶l̶i̶n̶g̶ H̶a̶a̶l̶a̶n̶d̶, Oscar Bobb 🇳🇴
Another great goal scored by a Manchester City youngster, BRILLIANT! 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/OK3opvw1qL
