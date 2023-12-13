Video: Samuel Chukwueze scores sensational goal to knock Newcastle out of the Champions League

Samuel Chukwueze curled the ball beautifully into the top corner to break Newcastle hearts and eliminate them from the Champions League.

Coming into Wednesday night’s game, Eddie Howe knew he needed a miracle to get his side into the next round of the tournament with both a win against AC Milan and a result from the other group game required.

Joelinton gave them hope after a thunderbolt into the top corner in the first half before Christian Pulisic levelled it up in the second.

But Milan stole the victory at St. James’ Park when substitute Chukwueze bent a beautiful strike past the Newcastle goalkeeper.