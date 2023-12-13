West Ham agree first January signing with £21 million deal

West Ham United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a new centre-back.

That’s according to a recent report from UOL, who claims David Moyes has successfully landed Zenit St Petersburg defender Robert Renan.

The outlet have reported the Hammers and Zenit have reached an agreement worth £21.5 million ahead of the January transfer window.

Interestingly, despite getting a deal wrapped up nice and early, Renan, 20, will not join up with the rest of the Hammers squad straight away.

The 20-year-old Brazilian is thought to be heading back to his homeland to join former club Corinthians on loan until the end of the season.

During his time with Zenit, Renan, who has four-and-a-half years left on his contract after agreeing to a free transfer 12 months ago, has featured in 18 matches in all competitions.

