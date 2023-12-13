West Ham could receive huge investment from highly controversial figure

West Ham might attract a significant investment from Bobby Kotick, a controversial figure in the gaming industry.

Following the recent passing of David and Jacqueline Gold, the family has decided to sell up to 10% of their 25% stake through Rothschild. Vanessa Gold emphasised the importance of selling to someone deemed suitable with the club’s best interests in mind to preserve her father’s legacy.

Bobby Kotick is now being suggested as a potential acquirer of the shares, according to West Ham Football on social media.

Bobby Kotick, the current CEO of Activision Blizzard, known for publishing Call of Duty, is in the spotlight for a potential investment in West Ham. Recently involved in a dispute with Sony over Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Kotick, as a major shareholder, is set for a substantial payout.

His change-of-control protection could lead to even more if Microsoft opts for a leadership change. While he’s agreed to stay until year-end, the prospect of extending his tenure seems uncertain.

Eager to accumulate more wealth, Kotick might follow Tripp Smith, another American investor, in supporting West Ham.

While the American billionaire has an extraordinary amount of cash to his name, questions will have to be asked over whether or not he is even capable of being part of a football operation, given his lack of experience.