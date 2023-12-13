West Ham striker told to complete January move to Aston Villa

Micah Richards has claimed that Aston Villa should sign a striker like West Ham’s Danny Ings in the January window.

David Moyes’ side has had a fantastic start to their season as they attempt to balance Premier League and Europa League football.

But with more fixtures comes more injuries as they have been hit hard in their forward line as Michail Antonio is sidelined after suffering a knee injury during international duty.

They’ve had to rely on Jarrod Bowen to play as a striker and although he has done a good job so far, it has hurt the overall balance of the team as seen during the Fulham hammering.

But despite having a backup in Ings on the bench, Moyes has decided not to give the English striker any minutes.

Richards has urged Aston Villa to sign ‘someone like Danny Ings’ from West Ham to serve as an alternative to Ollie Watkins.

“It’s difficult to play the system, then have someone come into the team who is not expecting to play every week. That’s why it’s difficult.” He said on The Rest is Football Podcast via West Ham Zone.

“Someone like Danny Ings, but not necessarily Danny Ings – someone younger.”

The English striker only left Aston Villa in January but the former club defender thinks that his services are needed there more than in London.