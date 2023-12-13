West Ham manage to beat new Premier League rule by just a month

West Ham United have got lucky with the passing of a new Premier League rule just a month after getting Jarrod Bowen to sign a new seven-year contract.

The Hammers star is a vital player for David Moyes’ side, and it wouldn’t have been possible for them to secure his future in this way if they’d done it now after Premier League clubs voted for a new rule on the length of player contracts.

It was announced earlier this week that teams in the English top division had voted to ensure player deals are limited to five years, with Chelsea also affected after seeming to use this rule to get around Financial Fair Play rules.

West Ham fans will be relieved, however, that they were able to sort out Bowen’s contract quickly just before this new rule was introduced.