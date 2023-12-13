Sky Sports confirms West Ham defender has asked to leave the club

West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer reportedly wants to leave the club after a lack of playing time since joining.

The 27-year-old now seems keen on moving away from the London Stadium, with his move to the Hammers from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2022 clearly just not working out as expected.

Kehrer played 38 times in all competitions last season, but he wasn’t always entirely convincing and he’s now featured in only three Premier League matches so far this term.

According to Sky Sports, Kehrer’s future now looks to be away from West Ham, so it will be interesting what opportunities arise for him when the transfer window opens up again in January.