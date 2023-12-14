Alan Brazil expects £100m Aston Villa man to leave the club in January

Alan Brazil has made the bold claim that he can see Douglas Luiz leaving Aston Villa for Arsenal in a big-money transfer this January.

The Villa midfielder was known to be the subject of bids from the Gunners a couple of years ago, though that deal never worked out, with Villa able to tie the Brazil international down to a new contract.

Arsenal are back in for Luiz again, however, with Fabrizio Romano telling CaughtOffside that the former Manchester City man is a top priority target for Mikel Arteta’s side this winter.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Alan Brazil now expects this move could be a realistic one for January.

“I think if Arsenal came in, this is a good debate this one because Villa are a top, top club,” the pundit said.

“But Arsenal you could say top dogs in London, you could say that.

“They are very strong. I think it would be hard for him if the money came in and Villa said we have had a bit, it’s a lot, do you want to go. I think he would go.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope this proves accurate as they need cover for Thomas Partey if they are to stand a chance of going all the way in competitions like the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

