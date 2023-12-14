Aston Villa tipped to steal South American goal-machine from English club

Micah Richards has urged his former club to sign Ben Brereton Diaz to add to their attack options with Leeds United also eyeing up the striker.

Unai Emery’s side has been arguably the most impressive team in the Premier League so far this season as they currently sit third in the table.

Although their form away from home has been questionable, they have been perfect at Villa Park, boasting a perfect record so far.

Their most impressive results came in the space of a week as they took the scalps of both Arsenal and Manchester City, winning both games 1-0.

With a potential Champions League place up for grabs, Aston Villa have been urged to add some depth to their squad, starting with their forward line.

Ollie Watkins has been incredible so far but former defender Richards has stated that they should get a backup and highlighted a former Championship star.

“You know who I’m going to go with, someone left field and you guys probably haven’t seen him play, no disrespect, because we don’t watch a lot of Championship.” He said on The Rest Is Football via Leeds Live.

“We’re always working, so we the highlights but don’t always see the games. Someone like a (Ben) Brereton Diaz who was at Blackburn. Someone who’s just below a level, that’s what I’m trying to say.”

Leeds United are also reportedly interested in the Chile international who is currently playing for Villareal after signing for the club in the summer.

But as he has yet to score for the La Liga side, it has left the door open to a potential move away with Aston Villa holding the advantage over Daniel Farke’s side.