Barcelona willing to sell Robert Lewandowski to sign ‘furious’ Newcastle star

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell their star striker to fund a move for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Eddie Howes’s side were cruelly dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday after their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan at St. James’ Park.

For a moment in the first half, it looked like Newcastle could do the impossible as Joelinto rifled the ball into the top corner.

Just moments after the goal, news spread around the stadium that Borussia Dortmund had taken the lead against PSG, which meant Newcastle would progress to the next round of the competition.

But the Italian giants fought back, winning the game 2-1 as the Premier League club fell to the bottom of the group.

According to FootballTransfers, Guimaraes was reportedly furious at the result with Barcelona put on a high alert for a potential transfer.

The report claims that they would be willing to sell Lewandowski to help fund the move for the Brazilian midfielder, who reportedly has a £100m release clause.

The 26-year-old just signed a contract extension in October, which will keep him at the club until 2028 but this hasn’t stopped interest from other European clubs.