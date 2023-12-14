Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano with reassuring Chelsea transfer message amid surprise rumours

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a reassuring response to recent Chelsea transfer rumours linking French defender Axel Disasi with a surprise move away from the Blues despite only joining the club in the summer.

Disasi impressed at Monaco before joining Chelsea this season, though he’s perhaps not been entirely convincing at Stamford Bridge so far, albeit as just one of many new signings who’ve under-performed in this strange new era under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Chelsea have made huge changes to their squad in a relatively short space of time, and it’s not too surprising that Disasi and others have struggled to settle, though it seems fans don’t need to read too much into stories about the 25-year-old being linked with a possible move to Bayern Munich in January.

Romano expects Trevoh Chalobah will be the defender most likely to leave Chelsea this winter, with a centre-back signing on the club’s agenda, but with that not looking like being linked at all to Disasi.

“I have to say I’m not aware of anything changing with Axel Disasi’s situation, despite rumours that he could already be a candidate to leave the club in January,” Romano said.

“Disasi only joined in the summer but is already being linked with Bayern Munich, though I still think the likely defender to leave Chelsea is Trevoh Chalobah for the January window. Chelsea are looking at centre-backs but I’d not link that to Disasi.”

CFC fans will surely be pleased with this as it seems far from ideal to continue chopping and changing so much, with someone like Disasi surely deserving a bit more time to settle in and show what he can do.