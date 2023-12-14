Chelsea will need to make “tough decisions” in January as several players have to be sold

Chelsea go into the January transfer window knowing that they have to sell multiple stars to balance Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Things have been crazy at the West London club ever since the arrival of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, with the summer window seeing another 12 new stars arrive at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues also got rid of some big names during the last transfer window, such as Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy.

According to Football Insider, the January window will see similar departures and sources have told the outlet that “tough decisions will have to be made” in the new year.

This season has been another shambles for Chelsea as the Blues currently sit 12th in the Premier League having won just five of their opening 16 matches. Follwing their latest defeat to Everton on Sunday, Pochettino stated that he needs more players as his squad is severely unbalanced.

Once Chelsea can facilitate the exits of players they don’t need, the Argentine coach will move for a striker and a goalkeeper as both positions have caused issues so far this season.

The issue the Premier League club will run into next month is the fact that clubs will not want to sell their top players mid-season, therefore, it could still be a long second half to the campaign for the former Tottenham boss.