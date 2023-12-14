Festive Premier League fixtures will see first female ref and a black official for first time in 15 years

There’s just over a week until the busy festive period gets underway, and points picked up during this time could be crucial come season’s end.

Most Premier League clubs will play three games in seven days before the end of the year, before the break in English top-flight games to accommodate the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Any team picking up a full house of nine points over Christmas will likely propel themselves up the table, and they’ll want to do so of their own accord and not because of poor decisions from the officials.

The traditionalists amongst supporters will surely be up in arms at the news, via BBC Sport, that a female referee will take charge of a Premier League game for the first time on December 23.

Senior FIFA referee, Rebecca Welch, will oversee the fixture between Fulham and Burnley, though the current arguments about women being involved in men’s football will almost certainly rear their ugly heads on social media again at the news.

When the Cottagers travel to Sheffield United on December 26 for the traditional Boxing Day clash, they’ll be officiated by Sam Allison.

An eyebrow wouldn’t normally be raised, but he will become the first black ref to officiate a game in the Premier League for 15 years.

Both appointments have been given on merit, and the representation will hopefully spark more applications from both women and black officials.