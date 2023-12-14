Frustration and irritation at Man United after loss of key member of staff

All is clearly not well at Man United at the moment.

This once proud and storied club isn’t exactly on its knees, but is arguably going through one of the worst periods in its recent history both on and off the pitch.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of the club, which will see him take full control of the footballing side of the business, evidently can’t come soon enough, for any number of reasons.

The latest row to affect the running of the club has seen another spat between the men’s and women’s teams at the club, and a situation that the Daily Mail have said has caused frustration and irritation with the women’s team.

The outlet note that Ibrahim Kerem, who had been working as the physio for the women’s team since 2021, has been poached by the men’s side.

It follows a similar path to that of performance analyst, Luke Wright, and clearly leaves the women’s team light in key areas for staffing.

What it also denotes is that the club will pay lip service to their women’s side, but when push comes to shove that’s often all it is.

Whether Sir Jim can address that amongst his many other expected issues upon arrival will be seen in due course.