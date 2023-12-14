Huge blow for Chelsea and Arsenal as top target agrees new deal containing massive €130m release clause

Chelsea and Arsenal’s 2024 transfer plans have received a huge blow as one of their top targets for the striker position has signed a new deal with a massive €130m release clause.

Both London clubs are in the market for a new goalscorer and their search naturally led to putting Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on their list.

The Nigeria star is coming off the back of a sensational campaign where his 31 goal contributions helped Napoli to become Serie A champions and that has drawn some huge clubs his way. This season has not been so impressive but the 24-year-old’s struggles are part of a wider problem in Naples.

With transfer rumours circling the player, Osimhen has reached an agreement in principle with Napoli over a new contract, which will be valid until June 2026, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist states that the new deal contains a release clause of €130m, which is a huge blow to the parties pursuing his signature in 2024.

?? Napoli reach an agreement in principlenwith Victor Osimhen on new contract with release clause included! It will be valid until June 2026, one more year. ???? Final value of the clause, TDB — could be around €130m as per Sky. Official announcement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/nVPhOQDwzM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2023

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are unlikely to match that fee for Osimhen and therefore, the London clubs will need to move on to other targets.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is another name both Premier League sides have been chasing as the England striker is expected to leave the Bees during one of the 2024 transfer windows.

Striker is one of the hardest positions to recruit for at present and this latest news has made that task more difficult for both Chelsea and Arsenal.