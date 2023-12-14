Jarrell Quansah’s first-ever goal for Liverpool provides Klopp with unreal goalscoring stat

On the night, Union SG had too much for one of the youngest ever Liverpool sides in history to be fielded, though it would still be a night to remember for Jarrell Quansah.

The youngster scored his first-ever goal for the Reds, albeit the brilliant strike was in vain as Jurgen Klopp’s side were downed in their final group game.

Not that it mattered because it was a dead rubber as far as the visitors were concerned, and hence why the manager was able to rotate so heavily.

As The Guardian (subscription required) noted, Liverpool’s XI had an average age of just 22 years and 156 days.

Quansah’s goal came as a result of the ball landing at his feet from a Curtis Jones corner, his quick thinking ensuring he got the ball out of his feet and into the net before the defence had a chance to react.

It also brought the scores level, but that would only last for four minutes before the hosts snatched what turned out to be the winner just before half-time.

As TNT Sports (h/t Liverpool ECHO) noted too, the goal scored by Quansah was the 2000th scored by a Jurgen Klopp side across his career.

Mainz 05 were his first port of call as a manager followed of course by Borussia Dortmund, before he was handed the reins at Anfield.