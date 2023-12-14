La Liga club ready to take problem with two goals this season off of Man United’s hands

Anthony Martial has no future at Man United and it is being reported that La Liga outfit Real Betis are looking to take the 28-year-old off of the Premier League club’s hands.

The Manchester club have failed to move the Frenchman on for many years now but with a contract expiring at the end of the season, his departure from Old Trafford is getting closer.

It was reported this week by The Athletic, that Man United do not intend to activate the option to extend Martial’s contract beyond the current season and that will allow foreign clubs to negotiate with the player’s team from January onwards.

According to Todofichajes, Real Betis are interested in the Man United star but a January move is unlikely unless the Premier League club terminates his contract, therefore, the Spanish club will wait until the summer to sign the forward for free.

The report states that talks are already underway between the player’s agent and Man United to try and allow Martial to leave for nothing in January but with Erik ten Hag short of forward options that might not be possible – the French star has already played 19 times this season, scoring two goals.

Either way, 2024 will see Man United eventually part ways with the unwanted star, and the club’s inability to shift him over recent years once again highlights how badly the Manchester club is run.