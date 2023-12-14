Leeds fear they are losing Englishman to Everton in January

Everton have joined Leeds United in the race to sign left-back Archie Brown from Belgian side Gent ahead of the January transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to address the problematic position at Elland Road.

The left-back role has been a strange one for the German coach this season as Junior Firpo has only been able to make three appearances, meaning right-footed Sam Byram has been pushed into that role.

That has led the Yorkshire club to look for a natural player for the role and The Daily Mail report that Gent’s English full-back Archie Brown is one option.

The 21-year-old has had an interesting journey in football so far, leaving Derby County in 2021 to sign for Swiss side Lausanne-Sport – a club owned by Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The defender excelled in Switzerland, bagging five goals and four assists in 43 appearances, which then led to Gent calling for him over the summer and Brown jumped at the chance

Now a return to his homeland may be on the cards as Leeds have shown interest but the problem for the Championship club is Everton have now joined the race.

Sean Dyche is looking for a player to challenge Vitaliy Mykolenko for the left-back role at Goodison Park and that may appeal to Brown more.

Leeds are not out of it however, as regular minutes and a shot at promotion to the Premier League may suit the Gent star more at this stage of his career.