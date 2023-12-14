Liverpool huge admirers of star also emerging as transfer target for Man United & City

Liverpool are reportedly huge admirers of Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, who has also been attracting interest from their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 18-year-old defender has established himself as the latest big thing coming out of French football, and it looks like there could soon be a race to bring him to English football.

According to Le 10 Sport, Liverpool are the latest name to show an interest in Yoro, with the report suggesting they have been hugely impressed by the teenager, and are now determined to play a big part in his future.

The report also mentions that the Reds want to tie down Ibrahima Konate to a new contract, but they could also seek to strengthen their defence further.

This makes sense for Liverpool as both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are not the youngest, so there could be room for younger players to come in and to start playing more of a key role soon.

Man Utd also need to freshen up in almost every area of their squad, and Yoro could be ideal to give the club long-term successors to the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, both of whom have faced uncertain futures in recent months.

City, meanwhile, might be the most attractive destination due to their success under Pep Guardiola, though that also means there’s no guarantee of playing regularly due to there being so much competition in the squad at the Etihad Stadium.