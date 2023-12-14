Liverpool team news: Klopp seizes the chance to rotate in Europa League dead rubber

With the Man United game on the immediate horizon and Thursday night’s Europa League match against Union Saint-Gilloise nothing more than a dead rubber, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has taken the wise decision to rotate his first-team heavily.

Though there are one or two experienced first-team stars in the starting line-up, the majority of the XI have been made up by squad and youth players.

Given that Man United had to field as full strength an XI as possible, and ended up with more injuries as a result, Klopp will understand that being able to keep all of his major stars either on the sub’s bench or out of the match day squad entirely is a real luxury.

The Reds are likely to set up in a 4-3-3 formation with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and a back four of Luke Chambers, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

A midfield three of Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott will supplement the front three of Kaide Gordon, Cody Gakpo and Ben Doak.

An experimental XI it may be, but if manager’s can’t try things in games that have little relevance other than pride, then when can they?

The outcome and manner of the performance could also give the German some food for thought moving forward too.