Paul Merson suggested that Alexander Isak looked lost when he came on for Newcastle United in their crucial Champions League clash with AC Milan on Wednesday night.

The Magpies needed to win the match to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the Last 16 but they failed to do so despite taking the lead, as Milan came from behind to win 2-1.

The painful part for the Premier League club’s fans is that PSG drew 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund, meaning that if Eddie Howe’s side got the three points they would have done enough.

As Newcastle pushed for qualification, striker Alexander Isak was brought on in the second half to replace Anthony Gordon on the left wing but failed to make an impact.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, pundit Paul Merson suggested that Newcastle lost control of the contest and that Isak was a “bit lost” on the left.

The former Arsenal man stated: “I just thought when it got into a gung-ho game, he put Isak on the left. Thought he was a bit lost out on the left if I’m honest. And in the end, they could have scored another one or two goals.”

Howe’s men have been running on fumes in recent weeks due to their injury crisis and Gordon is one player who has had a lot of minutes in his legs. If the winger was tired, Isak was the only real option for Howe to use and being a striker that was not ideal as they searched for another goal.