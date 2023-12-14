Man United ace Mason Greenwood’s next move might be most surprising transfer ever

Slowly but surely Mason Greenwood is rebuilding his football career away from the glare of the English media.

At present, he is plying his trade at La Liga outfit, Getafe, but he is only on loan at the south Madrid club.

There’s plenty of speculation as to where he might end up, and the news from talkSPORT might just mean that the Man United ace could be part of the most surprising transfer ever to take place.

Catalan giants, FC Barcelona, have a club motto of ‘Mes que un Club’ – More than a club – for a reason.

Though in recent years under the stewardship of Josep Maria Bartomeu they’ve fallen well short of the standards expected, the club have always held great stock in their set of values and have prided themselves as being exemplars.

For them to even be mentioned in the same sentence as Mason Greenwood, a player who has incredible footballing attributes but whose actions in his personal life have left a lot to be desired, is surprising indeed.

Football supporters aren’t stupid and in Barcelona certainly they have a social conscience.

Will his prowess on the pitch for Getafe sway them in any way, shape or form? Or is he destined to head to Atletico Madrid who are also mentioned by talkSPORT of having sent scouts to watch him recently.