Man United and Spurs will need to find £75m for 21-year-old with no goals or assists in 16 games

The January transfer window provides every club with the mid-season opportunity to upgrade their squads in certain areas whilst also being able to offload players as required.

Man United could be said to be one team that has work to do in that regard, though a root and branch clear out in January is unlikely to be on the cards.

It’s clear that the Red Devils need to strengthen in various positions, though the unknown at this point is whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have moved into position before the start of the transfer window and therefore have a say in the direction of travel in terms of new signings.

One player linked with United and also Tottenham Hotspur is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and as TeamTalk note, were the Toffees minded to sell the 21-year-old, they’d probably be looking for somewhere in the region of £75m for his services.

Much is likely to depend on Everton’s financial situation over the next few weeks, and the defender with no goals or assists (WhoScored) may not end up getting a say in whether he moves on or not because of that reason.

Though he’s believed to have had a good season for the Merseysiders, whether any of their Premier League rivals would be willing to break the bank mid-season remains to be seen.