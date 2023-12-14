Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly being considered as a transfer target for Inter Milan, as long as the conditions are right.

The Frenchman has been struggling with the Red Devils for a while now, and he’ll surely be on his way out of Old Trafford when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

Martial has been eyed by Inter in the past, and it seems there is still some lingering interest from the Serie A giants, according to Italian outlet FC Inter News, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen what Martial himself will decide, but the report notes that the 28-year-old will soon assess his options in the transfer market as he edges closer to the end of his contract with Man Utd.

Inter, however, will only sign Martial if his wage demands aren’t too high, so this is clearly far from a done deal, even if it could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Most United fans will surely have no issue with Martial leaving now, as it’s some time since he really had that fan-favourite status at the club.

Although Martial looked such an exciting young talent when he first joined MUFC, he never really lived up to his full potential and it’s now surely time for all parties to move on.