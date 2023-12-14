Man United star to evaluate transfer options in coming weeks as Serie A giants monitor situation

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly being considered as a transfer target for Inter Milan, as long as the conditions are right.

The Frenchman has been struggling with the Red Devils for a while now, and he’ll surely be on his way out of Old Trafford when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

Martial has been eyed by Inter in the past, and it seems there is still some lingering interest from the Serie A giants, according to Italian outlet FC Inter News, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen what Martial himself will decide, but the report notes that the 28-year-old will soon assess his options in the transfer market as he edges closer to the end of his contract with Man Utd.

Anthony Martial in action for Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool huge admirers of star also emerging as transfer target for Man United & City
Exclusive: Chelsea in strong negotiating position over star’s potential transfer away, says expert
Leeds fear they are losing Englishman to Everton in January

Inter, however, will only sign Martial if his wage demands aren’t too high, so this is clearly far from a done deal, even if it could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Most United fans will surely have no issue with Martial leaving now, as it’s some time since he really had that fan-favourite status at the club.

Although Martial looked such an exciting young talent when he first joined MUFC, he never really lived up to his full potential and it’s now surely time for all parties to move on.

More Stories Anthony Martial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.