Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe presented with clear transfer choice as summer date beckons

Kylian Mbappe could prolong his stay in Paris for another year, though an extension beyond that point seems, perhaps, likely.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed that the Frenchman still wishes to leave in the summer window – though only for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Failing that, the former Monaco attacker could activate his one-year renewal clause to remain in the French capital.

In the meantime, Mbappe remains engaged in discussions over a contract extension until 2027 (conversations which began back in the prior summer).

The target for the 24-year-old this term otherwise remains lifting the Champions League trophy with Luis Enrique’s men.

A clear choice for Kylian Mbappe

Despite rumours, it was clear that the 18-goal attacker had no intention of accepting a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

PSG had been prepared to accept an offer worth €300m (£258.5m) – whilst rejecting the far from concrete interest of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool – though it was not a transfer that interested the World Cup winner.

Though Madrid’s interest is comparatively more serious, the La Liga side won’t be tempted into a January move.

The impending arrival of Endrick in the squad next term also means Los Blancos are prepared to wait for Mbappe to make the first move to push for a transfer switch.

So, the options are clear: an extended stay with PSG (for however long a period that may involve) or a switch to the Spanish capital.