On fire 18-goal striker paves the way for Man United transfer with bargain price attached to 27-year-old

Many football fans would not have heard the name Serhou Guirassy before this season but the 18 goals the striker has netted for VFB Stuttgart has caught the attention of many across Europe.

The Bundesliga outfit permanently signed the 27-year-old this summer and he has played a huge role in their impressive start to the campaign.

Guirassy has scored an incredible 18 goals and assisted a further two across the 14 matches he has featured in this season, helping his team to third in the Bundesliga and into the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

The striker’s numbers have attracted a lot of attention from the rest of Europe and according to Christian Falk, the player is already prepared to take the next step in his career and has rejected a new contract at Stuttgart.

Guirassy’s current deal expires in 2026 but Stuttgart want to change the €17.5m release clause within it.

This has paved the way for the striker to leave the German club in 2024 and according to Falk, Manchester United, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are in the race.

Erik ten Hag has been in the market for a striker to help take some of the pressure off of Rasmus Hojlund and this would be an easy deal to get over the line.

It remains to be seen if Guirassy will leave in January as the Dutch coach needs all the help he can get but the Manchester club will need to be quick as the other two sides could move to the top of the queue.