Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on what Victor Osimhen deal means for potential Chelsea transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s situation amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and with a new deal with Napoli seemingly now agreed.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Romano stated that in many ways not much changes with Osimhen’s new deal, as the Nigeria international was never likely to move in January anyway, while a move in summer 2024 could still be on the cards.

Osimhen has been a world class performer during his time at Napoli, playing a key role in firing the club to their first Serie A title in 30 years last season, and it’s clear he has what it takes to play at the very highest level.

Napoli have often had to deal with selling their star names, and it seems Romano still feels that could be the case with Osimhen amid interest from Chelsea, who could really do with a top centre-forward like him in their ranks.

“A big story that broke yesterday is that Victor Osimhen has agreed in principle to sign a new contract with Napoli,” Romano said.

“As you’ll all be aware, this has been a big story that has dragged on for some time, but it now seems we are nearing an important conclusion, with Osimhen ready to sign a new deal until 2026, with the inclusion of a release clause.

“As I’ve previously reported, it never looked likely that Napoli would sell Osimhen in January, and that remains the case, but I think it doesn’t necessarily change much in terms of a transfer for summer 2024.

“The possibility of a move later next year remains valid, even if January was always unrealistic. The release clause will be included in the contract, reported as being around €130m, but still to be confirmed.

“This should be made official soon, but I expect Osimhen will still be one to watch for next summer. We know Chelsea are making a new striker a priority and I’ve mentioned links with Osimhen before, so let’s see what happens there, but it won’t be something imminent.”