“Pep has said it would be better” – Mourinho hints at jealousy over Man City manager’s spending

Whenever Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho collide there’s bound to be fireworks, and the current Roma and Man City manager’s don’t even have to be on the same pitch to get under each other’s skin.

Their history stretches right back to when Mourinho was denied the Barcelona manager’s job after the club decided to replace Frank Rijkaard with a previously untested – at the elite level – Guardiola.

Many times since their paths have crossed and there’s always a narrative to be written.

On this occasion, the Special One has taken a swipe at Man City’s spending power as the January transfer window approaches.

? José Mourinho: “Not that I'm jealous, but Man City paid €80 million for Kalvin Phillips and now Pep has said it would be better for him to leave…”. “So he’ll leave and they'll get someone else. Our reality is very different. It’s not easy for us to sign one player!”. pic.twitter.com/wmBOVo4C6A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2023

As Fabrizio Romano noted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mourinho appeared a little put out by Pep’s ability to offload Kalvin Phillips and replace him without an issue.

“Not that I’m jealous, but Man City paid €80m for Kalvin Phillips and now Pep has said it would be better for him to leave…,” Mourinho is quoted as saying.

“So he’ll leave and they’ll get someone else. Our reality is very different. It’s not easy for us to sign one player.”

It isn’t clear if this is another wind up attempt by the man who is the master at it, or if it was just a passing comment.

Either way, Pep is sure to be asked about it at some future point, no doubt ensuring that the perceived narrative continues.

As current champions of the Premier League and European champions to boot, with the chance to become World Champions before Christmas, Guardiola isn’t likely to give Mourinho’s latest outburst too much air time.