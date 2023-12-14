Sky Sports man urges 21-year-old to quit Leeds in January

Pundit Carlton Palmer has stated that Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell would be a great fit for Southampton and should consider making the move in 2024.

Reports have emerged stating that the Saints are interested in the centre-back, who had a superb loan spell at Millwall last season in the Championship.

Middlesbrough are another side that would like the defender at their club but the 21-year-old is not expected to leave Leeds in January.

Cresswell has a lot of potential but he’s started just one Championship match this season under Daniel Farke and has made the bench once in Leeds’ last 10 games.

It is clear that the defender is not in Farke’s plans at Leeds and former Whites player Carlton Palmer spoke to Football League World about Cresswell.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “Leeds are clear on their stance. They won’t loan out Cresswell in January as they look to get promoted, certainly not to a promotion rival. He’d fit in at Southampton. Very comfortable on the ball.

“Very accomplished defender. Would Leeds sell him? Depends on the offer. The player is obviously looking for game-time and will be pushing for a loan at least, or even a permanent move in January.”