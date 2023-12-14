Tottenham hit by more injury worries ahead of Forest test

After a superb run at the beginning of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Tottenham’s form dropped off as their injuries piled up.

Ange Postecoglou will have understood that the two were intertwined, and to that end there will surely be an expectation from the Australian that when he gets his big-name players back, the Lilywhites will start firing once more.

That’s always assuming that the squad doesn’t pick up more injuries in the meantime, however, and unfortunately for the north Londoners, that’s exactly what’s happened.

According to the Nottingham Post, Giovani Lo Celso is the latest Spurs star to be ruled out of action, and he won’t be available to face Steve Cooper’s side at the City Ground on Friday night.

It’ll mean another reshuffle for the visitors who have had a couple of decent showings of late – 3-3 against Man City and a 4-1 win over a Newcastle side also struggling to get experienced bodies onto the pitch – but who has also been downed by Wolves, Chelsea, West Ham and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Forest could prove a tough nut to crack at home, particularly with their perilous league position meaning that points are most definitely needed at present.

At least if ‘Ange ball’ is still in evidence, if Spurs go down fighting their fans will probably be disappointed but understanding.