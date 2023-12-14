Tottenham star will try to ‘force’ an exit from the club in January

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg will reportedly try to force a move out of Tottenham during next month’s January window.

Since Ange Postecoglou took over the club in the summer, the Danish midfielder’s playtime has been reduced dramatically.

Yves Bissouma has had an incredible resurgence under the Australian manager so far this season with new signing James Maddison and Pape Sarr making up the rest of the midfield.

With restricted minutes in North London, Hojbjerg will reportedly try to force a move out of the club next month according to TeamTalk.

The Italian media outlet, La Stampa, has suggested that Juventus are one of the teams who could consider a move for the Tottenham player.

But with their current injury crisis, the club are not expected to let him leave in January with Maddison also out until the new year.

There was hope that Rodrgio Bentacur could fill the English playmaker’s boots but he unfortunately picked up another injury against Aston Villa.

On top of their injury concerns, Bissouma and Sarr will depart for international duty during AFCON in January, which makes a move away even more improbable.