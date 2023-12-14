Rangers took the lead early on before their Spanish opponents equalised just moments later.

Both sides are playing for a place in the next round of the Europa League with the Scottish club needing a win to secure progression.

They got the lead early on thanks to a cute finish from Abdallah Sima.

But their joy was short-lived as Real Betis immediately went up the other end and pulled the Spanish side back level.

MASSIVE GOAL FOR RANGERS! 👏👏 Sima takes advantage of a poor pass from Rui Silva to put the visitors ahead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zPFZSkWG9i — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 14, 2023