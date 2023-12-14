Rangers took the lead early on before their Spanish opponents equalised just moments later.
Both sides are playing for a place in the next round of the Europa League with the Scottish club needing a win to secure progression.
They got the lead early on thanks to a cute finish from Abdallah Sima.
But their joy was short-lived as Real Betis immediately went up the other end and pulled the Spanish side back level.
