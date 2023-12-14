Video: Abdallah Sima breaks the deadlock for Rangers before Real Betis level immediately after

Rangers FC
Rangers took the lead early on before their Spanish opponents equalised just moments later. 

Both sides are playing for a place in the next round of the Europa League with the Scottish club needing a win to secure progression.

They got the lead early on thanks to a cute finish from Abdallah Sima.

But their joy was short-lived as Real Betis immediately went up the other end and pulled the Spanish side back level.

