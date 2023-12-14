Video: Crazy scenes at the AMEX as Joao Pedro’s late goal topples Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion are into the Europa League knockout stages as group winners after Joao Pedro’s late winner at the AMEX Stadium sparked scenes of utter pandemonium.

The Seagulls were made to work hard by Gennaro Gattuso’s Marseille side, and it wasn’t until the 88th minute that they made the breakthrough, Joao Pedro swivelling inside the box and firing high into the net.

As the goalscorer jumped into the crowd to celebrate, Roberto De Zerbi and his backroom staff also celebrated wildly on the bench as the decibel levels went up a notch.

Scenes!

Pictures from TNT Sports, CBS Sports Golazo and Sky Sports Italia

