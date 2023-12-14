Video: Crazy scenes at the AMEX as Joao Pedro’s late goal topples Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion are into the Europa League knockout stages as group winners after Joao Pedro’s late winner at the AMEX Stadium sparked scenes of utter pandemonium.

The Seagulls were made to work hard by Gennaro Gattuso’s Marseille side, and it wasn’t until the 88th minute that they made the breakthrough, Joao Pedro swivelling inside the box and firing high into the net.

As the goalscorer jumped into the crowd to celebrate, Roberto De Zerbi and his backroom staff also celebrated wildly on the bench as the decibel levels went up a notch.

Scenes!

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES AT THE AMEX! ?? Joao Pedro and the Europa League, name a better duo ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/Z6TBFTB9wF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 14, 2023

João Pedro does it again! ? That is his 6th goal in the #UEL and he has the most goals this season in the competition. ? pic.twitter.com/wWa6a8ApNq — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 14, 2023

??| GOAL: Joao Pedro gives Brighton the lead!!! Brighton 1-0 Marseille. pic.twitter.com/1eLoH2GEUx — TTS. (@TransferSector) December 14, 2023

