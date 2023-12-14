Video: Kelleher at fault as Union SG go 2-1 up on stroke of half-time

Caoimhin Kelleher won’t want to watch highlights of Union SG’s second goal against Liverpool in their Europa League group game anytime soon.

The Reds had surprisingly gone behind earlier in the first 45, before Jarrell Quansah had buried his first-ever Liverpool goal to bring the visitors level.

As the game edged towards half-time, Cameron Puertas received the ball and fired goalwards.

Kelleher should really have had the shot covered and as it hit the back of the net the home fans erupted again.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

