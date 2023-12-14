Video: Kemar Roofe puts Rangers within 12 minutes of topping Europa League group

Things have changed in Group C in the blink of an eye as Kemar Roofe’s goal for Rangers at Real Betis with 12 minutes left means the Scottish side will qualify for the Europa League’s knockout stages if there are no further goals.

Prior to Roofe’s opportunist strike, Rangers were heading out of the competition, and the goal silenced the Benito Villamarin stadium.

It was a scrappy goal but Rangers won’t care about that, the Verdiblancos failing to clear their lines from a corner before Roofe swivelled in the six-yard box to send the travelling support wild.

JUST LOOK AT THE RANGERS AWAY FANS ?? As it stands, Rangers will advance to the knockout stages of the #UEL thanks to a goal from Kemar Roofe ? pic.twitter.com/PjkXKxcRVQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 14, 2023

??| ?????| ???? ????? ?-? ??????? Is this the goal that puts Rangers into the Europa League knockouts? Kemar Roofe gives the visitors the lead for the third time in this game!

pic.twitter.com/m3h03VuKbx — Everything Scotland ??????? (@AboutScotlandd) December 14, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and Viaplay