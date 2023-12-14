Video: Kemar Roofe puts Rangers within 12 minutes of topping Europa League group

Europa League
Posted by

Things have changed in Group C in the blink of an eye as Kemar Roofe’s goal for Rangers at Real Betis with 12 minutes left means the Scottish side will qualify for the Europa League’s knockout stages if there are no further goals.

Prior to Roofe’s opportunist strike, Rangers were heading out of the competition, and the goal silenced the Benito Villamarin stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo announces reason for poor form
Frustration and irritation at Man United after loss of key member of staff
Video: Cyriel Dessers puts Rangers ahead before Real Betis once again level things up

It was a scrappy goal but Rangers won’t care about that, the Verdiblancos failing to clear their lines from a corner before Roofe swivelled in the six-yard box to send the travelling support wild.

Pictures from TNT Sports and Viaplay

More Stories Kemar Roofe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.