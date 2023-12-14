Video: Kudus beats the offside trap to put West Ham in command against Freiburg

A draw is enough for West Ham to top their Europa League group but Mo Kudus got the east Londoners off to a flier against Freiburg.

The German side have to win the game to ease themselves into the last 16 and their urgency in getting forward was ultimately their undoing after a quarter hour.

They were light at the back and failed to play the offside trap competently, allowing Kudus to nip in and smash home for his seventh goal in West Ham colours.

Pictures from TNT Sports and Viaplay