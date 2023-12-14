Video: Michael Owen makes preposterous Brighton claim

Michael Owen has always appeared to be something of an acquired taste as a broadcaster, and the former Liverpool, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Man United, Stoke City and England star came up with another nugget after Brighton’s epic Europa League win over Marseille on Thursday night.

Joao Pedro’s late, late strike ensured the Seagulls progressed to the knockout stages as group winners, meaning that they don’t have to go through the ignominy of a two-legged play-off to confirm their participation in the Round of 16.

Owen, clearly still buzzing from the feel good factor, suggested that Brighton were everyone’s favourite second team.

He gave no evidence in support of his claim but went on to clarify his comment with a speech on how well the club was run from top to bottom and how it exuded class – something that many other clubs could claim they also do just as well.

