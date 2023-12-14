Video: Stunning West Ham move sees Edson Alvarez bag first Hammers goal

Edson Alvarez put West Ham firmly in the box seat of their Europa League tie against Freiburg with his first ever goal for the club.

The summer signing was involved in a superb move which began with a pinpoint pass into him from the exciting Lucas Paqueta.

Alvarez than played a give and go with Jarrod Bowen and surged into the box to finish.

As long as the Hammers don’t concede three in the second half, then they’ll top their group and go straight into the Round of 16 with no need for a play off.

?? Goal: Edson Álvarez | West Ham United 2-0 Freiburg | ?? Jarrod Bowenpic.twitter.com/uCsUuojK2U — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) December 14, 2023

Edson Alvarez scores his first goal for West Ham ?? Goal and Assist in the first half pic.twitter.com/xDyzP3ncp5 — German (@PopOutGerman) December 14, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and Viaplay