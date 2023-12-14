Video: Under-par Liverpool go behind to simple Union SG effort

A strangely under-par Liverpool were shocked in their final Europa League group game against Union SG, as the hosts eased into the lead against the current Premier League table-toppers.

Chances had been at a premium for both sides and though Jurgen Klopp had rotated his Reds side heavily, getting the basics right shouldn’t have been beyond them.

The opener, when it arrived, was a simple finish.

Liverpool were caught in possession and with their defence nowhere to be seen, Mohamed Amoura rounded Caoimhin Kelleher and put the ball into an empty net.

