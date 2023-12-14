Video: Under-par Liverpool go behind to simple Union SG effort

A strangely under-par Liverpool were shocked in their final Europa League group game against Union SG, as the hosts eased into the lead against the current Premier League table-toppers.

Chances had been at a premium for both sides and though Jurgen Klopp had rotated his Reds side heavily, getting the basics right shouldn’t have been beyond them.

The opener, when it arrived, was a simple finish.

Liverpool were caught in possession and with their defence nowhere to be seen, Mohamed Amoura rounded Caoimhin Kelleher and put the ball into an empty net.

Pictures from TNT Sports and Direkt6