West Ham in pole position to sign 32-year-old Barcelona flop

West Ham FC
West Ham have been offered Villarreal star Kiki Femenia ahead of the January transfer window as David Moyes looks to add a right-back to his squad. 

Vladimir Coufal has been a mainstay in the Hammers’ starting team this season and although he has posted good numbers with five assists in the Premier League, the 31-year-old is not exactly a modern full-back and lacks a lot of attributes that make his peers successful in the role.

Moyes should be looking for a young, attack-minded star to upgrade the role, but that is not what has been offered to the London club recently.

According to a report from The Mirror (print edition December 14th, page 58), Kiko Femenia has been offered to West Ham ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spanish full-back is 32 years old and that would make no sense as a replacement for Coufal.

The Villarreal man has had a good career, playing with clubs such as Barcelona before moving on to Alcoron, Alavez and then Watford, where he spent five years – four of which in the Premier League.

Now at Villarreal, his team are trying to find him a way out of the La Liga club as he is not a regular starter and this is an option Moyes should not take up.

