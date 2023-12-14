What now for Rasmus Hojlund as Man United target Euro hot-shot?

Things certainly haven’t worked out the way that Rasmus Hojlund would’ve wanted at Man United this season.

As we hurtle towards the festive fixtures, the towering Danish centre-forward still hasn’t managed to find the net in the Premier League according to WhoScored.

The five that he has managed all came in the Champions League but on each occasion, the Red Devils lost the match.

Given that they’re now out of European competition entirely, those five goals mean little to anyone other than the player himself.

News via Sky Sports that United are now eyeing up Stuttgart’s incredible marksman, Serhou Guirassy, is unlikely to please the 20-year-old either.

Guirassy’s 18 goals in 14 games places him at the top of the European scoring charts in 2023/24 alongside Harry Kane, and even the likes of Haaland and Mbappe can’t compete with that.

So what now for Hojlund?

He has a handful of matches to prove his worth to both Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. If the latter doesn’t feel he is getting value for money from the playing staff, he’ll surely instruct his team to find buyers.

That would be a blow to ten Hag’s authority and judgment, though it must be said that virtually all of his signings haven’t been up to Man United’s standards at this point.