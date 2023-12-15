Arsenal and Tottenham scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Arthur Vermeeren in action during the midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

As per 90 Min, the Royal Antwerp midfielder has impressed with his performances for the Belgian club this season, scoring twice and picking up five assists across all competitions.

Arsenal and Tottenham could both use midfield reinforcements and the 18-year-old could prove to be a quality addition. He could be the ideal long-term partner for Declan Rice at the heart of the midfield if Thomas Partey moves on in the coming months.

The 18-year-old midfield controller will add defensive cover to the side and ball retention.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could use someone like him as well especially if they end up selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the coming months. The Denmark international has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

Tottenham will have to sign a quality replacement and the 18-year-old would be a solid, long-term investment.

Both clubs have the finances to get the deal done and they will be attractive destinations for the player as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two London clubs come forward with an offer to sign the player first.

Vermeeren is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. If Arsenal or Tottenham can sign him for a reasonable price, the midfielder could prove to be a bargain in the long run.