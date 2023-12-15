“This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io“

Today’s exclusive transfer round-up from Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, featuring Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, West Ham, RB Leipzig and more

BAYERN MUNICH

It’s not clear what will happen with Joshua Kimmich’s future. The club is monitoring him, as he’s not putting in his best performances at the moment. Bayern want to keep him. His current contract runs until 2025 and he’s one of the top earners on €20m-a-year. Now they have to talk about a new contract and the club is saying he can’t get more with these performances. If they can’t find a solution, perhaps both sides will agree to part ways. Kimmich is the only player at Bayern Munich who doesn’t have an agent, but if he were to seek an exit to another country, he would need to change that to make things easier. Barcelona and Premier League clubs are monitoring but he’ll need an agent if he wishes to secure a transfer abroad. I have heard that he has asked around for an agent.

Bayern are optimistic about holding on to Leroy Sane, as he is enjoying his time in Munich. His family is living here now after his house was made ready and he’s putting in better performances as a result. He feels much better in Munich than he did before. Another reason he’d be encouraged to stay is the presence of Harry Kane whom he loves playing with. They both play together like a duo. Leroy Sane is also one of the admirers of Thomas Tuchel. Everything seems to be pointing in the direction of a new contract, but there’s still a question of money to be asked. Leroy Sane earns €20m-a-year, but when he made the transfer around the COVID period, there was the possibility to earn more but the club insisted on him reducing his wage demands at the time. If he asks for more, it could make talks interesting.

Kingsley Coman identifies a great deal with Bayern Munich. I don’t think he wants a transfer away from the club. His German has massively improved and he’s trying to speak it now. Bayern also doesn’t wish to sell him.

The club would consider selling Serge Gnabry in the summer. He’s got a high salary at €19m-a-year, so if they find a club for him, he would be one they’d be prepared to get rid of. It’s why they were happy buying Bryan Zaragoza from Granada. You have to find a club willing to pay his transfer value of €55m, though. It’s a lot of money for a player who is, at the moment, injured and wasn’t in great form prior.

When Hasan Salihamidzic was still working for the club, he had an agreement with Alphonso Davies that he could sign a new contract with a salary of €12m-a-year (at the moment, he earns less!). But since Salihamidzic was fired, there was a long period where talks were paused and now they have resumed the player’s agent is asking for a lot more money, so it’s getting complicated. It doesn’t help that the defender is also out of form. Real Madrid are strongly interested in him. He’s one player Bayern Munich could lose this summer.

Ronald Araujo could use Bayern’s interest for the contract poker with his own club, Barcelona. He wants a new contract with the Catalan giants; I heard he wants to stay. Thomas Tuchel and Bayern’s sporting director, Christopher Freund, tried to pursue him with a video call last Friday. He didn’t say yes or no, and no-one talked about this conversation, as you can’t talk to a player who’s in contract. Everything is in secret.

Bayern has a centre-back shortlist and on that list is also Clement Lenglet of Aston Villa (on loan from Barcelona). He’s currently on the bench but Bayern think they could easily have him. Perhaps if Barcelona keep hold of Araujo they’ll let Bayern have Lenglet. There’s also Arnau Martinez of Girona and Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta. For this position, Araujo would be first choice but it’s really hard to get him.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Piero Hincapie could be an interesting option for potential suitors again. I’ve heard that he has a release clause of €70m. That’s why he could re-emerge on the table for Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle. We heard Milan and Roma are also interested in the Leverkusen player.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

I don’t think Borussia Dortmund is the favoured target of Serhou Guirassy. He would like to join the Premier League. The VfB Stuttgart forward has a release clause of €17.5m, and what is interesting is that Stuttgart wanted to buy this clause but he rejected the opportunity. He’s now pushing for a transfer, so it’s very likely that Manchester United and Newcastle are now the favourites to land the player.

Talks were had between Donyell Malen’s representatives and Dortmund over his future since he changed agents and the club isn’t confident in Malen. He can leave the club for €30m, so if there is interest from the Premier League, they would talk with any interested club. He’s up for sale in January.

FULHAM

Bayern heard that Liverpool are concretely interested in Joao Palhinha so things are getting complicated already ahead of the January transfer window. They don’t have the money at the moment to commit to many big transfers and signing a centre-back is the priority. So, perhaps they might move away from the idea of signing him in the winter if Liverpool are also involved in the poker. They do have one alternative in mind in Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad. He could be the next choice if Palhinha is off the market.

LIVERPOOL

I heard that Liverpool are still monitoring Maximilian Beier. He’s got a release clause of over €32.5m. I heard Liverpool are watching him but they’re not sure whether he would help them immediately. So, I think Brighton’s interest is comparatively more concrete, and there’s interest from Brentford and Nottingham Forest on top of that.

He can play on the flanks as well as centrally, he’s done it already. It’s a little bit like Thomas Muller in the sense that he’s not exactly a winger or central striker; he can also play behind the No.9, so he’s quite a versatile footballer. He’s very, very fast as well, so that would suit Liverpool, but he’s not the first choice.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Talks between Donny van de Beek and Frankfurt are very concrete. The only talking point now is the salary; it’s said that the player earns €7m at United, which is too high for Frankfurt. They will have to find an alternative solution, one of which being getting the player on reduced wages, and the other being United covering some of the salary for Frankfurt. Frankfurt are very optimistic that this deal could work out.

RB LEIPZIG

There was the idea that Timo Werner could return to his former club Stuttgart. If Guirassy departs, Werner could be an ideal substitute for their departing star, but as long as Guirassy is still there, it’s not so concrete.

There have also been talks with Timo Werner, so Leipzig and the player don’t think something will happen in the winter. All rumours from the Premier League are not to be taken seriously because Werner hasn’t had the best experience in England and he’s not currently in great form. At the moment he doesn’t think it would be the best next step to improve his performances.

WEST HAM

Thilo Kehrer is in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt. It could be a very interesting solution for Kehrer. They are one of several clubs involved in talks. One name I can also say is that of FC Sevilla who are also involved in the poker. I’m confident that he will make a move in the winter window, though it’s not clear to which league.