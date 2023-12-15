Ex-Man United ace’s extortionate £350k p/w demands to join Newcastle

Though Newcastle are believed to not be short of a bob or two, that doesn’t mean prospective employees can hold them to ransom.

If there’s one thing that has characterised the club since Eddie Howe took over, it’s the togetherness and spirit that they’ve shown in every game.

An ‘all for one, one for all’ attitude pervades at all times, and that’s been a large part of their success to date.

Bringing in star names will only work if they fit into the team dynamic and aren’t a diva about things, particularly salary.

However, according to Estadio Deportivo, that’s exactly what former Man United custodian, David de Gea, is being.

The outlet report that the keeper, out of work since he was eased out of Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag, is supposedly asking for an extortionate £350,000 per week to play for the St. James’ Park outfit.

If that’s the stance that he’s maintained ever since leaving Man United, then it’s plainly obvious why he hasn’t found himself a new club of late.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, there don’t appear to be too many options open to the Spaniard, unless he lowers his demands significantly or accepts a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Decisions, decisions…