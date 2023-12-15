Exclusive: “Arteta is one of many” – Collymore wants “automatic fine” for managers for this reason

Stan Collymore is an acquired taste as a broadcaster simply because he isn’t frightened of speaking his mind, and he’s name checked Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta in his latest rant.

The Gunners manager has recently escaped an FA charge for the way in which he spoke about the VAR decision – and by association PGMOL officials – which denied his side at least a point against Newcastle.

His rant was an extremely passionate one and followed hot on the heels of Jurgen Klopp taking the officials to task for decisions in the Tottenham vs Liverpool match.

Collymore clearly isn’t impressed by the manner in which managers are castigating the men in the middle and their employers, and wants a significant punishment for any future infractions.

“I think we need to get back to respecting referees. Around 10 years ago there was a respect campaign which revolved around players crowding around officials and they had discussed this with the captains of both the Northern and Southern Premier League teams,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“They said we are going to respect the laws of the game and referees and so on. Managers were involved in this and also agreed to it but as players have become unable to control themselves from crowding and pleading their cases to the referees after they feel a wrong decision has gone against them, managers have now taken it upon themselves to do it also.”

He won’t be the only well respected voice to express such an opinion, though Arteta’s doubling down of his words during his press conference on Friday suggests that he and other managers will feel equally as strongly regarding getting their point across.

"I defended my opinion" ? Mikel Arteta says he stands by his comments that lead the FA to charge him however he also stands by efforts to improve behaviour towards match officials ? pic.twitter.com/w39RyrhHqu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2023

That won’t find favour with Collymore who wants the authorities to come down hard if it keeps happening in future.

“Arteta is one of many culprits that do this. Concerning this latest occasion, where the Arsenal boss has been let off for his comments following their defeat to Newcastle last month, it is neither here nor there,” Collymore continued.

“It shouldn’t be about whether Arteta was let off or not, the bigger point that needs to stand is when are the authorities going to say to managers that all you are allowed to do in a post-match press conference or interview is talk about your own team – nothing about the referee or opposition. If they deviate from that, it is an automatic fine.”

Perhaps football can take a leaf out of rugby for the way in which the participants are respectful towards the officials.