Exclusive: Pundit believes Graham Potter would be “great coach” for Man United

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the manager’s job at Man United this week and one rumour is that Graham Potter is in contention to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea boss is expected to be high on Manchester United’s shortlist of managerial candidates once INEOS are running football operations but as of now, they have no plans of parting ways with Ten Hag.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea earlier this year after failing to have success at one of Europe’s most chaotic clubs at present. Frank Lampard and current manager, Mauricio Pochttino, have not had any luck either in making the Blues into a good team, which has helped the former Brighton manager’s stock.

Speaking about the potential of Potter taking over at Old Trafford should Ten Hag be sacked anytime soon, former footballer and now pundit, Stan Collymore, believes the Englishman would be a great coach for Man United but is not a big enough manager to turn things around at the Manchester club.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Collymore said: “Graham Potter would be a great coach for Manchester United, in my opinion. That club, however, needs a manager with a massive personality.

“Ten Hag hasn’t been that, David Moyes didn’t have it, Mourinho was but the job maybe came at the wrong time in his career and he wasn’t attack-minded enough for the Old Trafford faithful. Therefore, I don’t think Potter is a big enough manager to be able to turn things around at Old Trafford but he is still a very good coach.”