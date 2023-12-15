Exclusive: Stan Collymore names the manager that “makes the most sense” to take over at Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s depleted Newcastle side have got to find another gear as the Premier League gets ready for the important festive calendar, and that’s going to be no easy task with so many players missing.

According to Premier Injuries, ahead of the Fulham fixture, Howe has 11 players out, and with the top clubs in the league starting to pull away now, the Magpies can hardly do without further issues.

Dumped out of the Champions League might actually prove to be a blessing later in the season, but for now the club need to concentrate on getting as high as possible up the English top-flight.

When they’re in the mood, Newcastle are certainly one of the best teams to watch in the division, however, they’re still as far away from winning an elite trophy as they ever were, and that could be a concern for PIF.

Though they’ve shown no appetite for replacing their manager as yet, the club have spent significantly in the transfer market during Howe’s tenure with nothing to show for it.

Stan Collymore, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column, believes there’s a prime candidate waiting for a call to replace the current managerial incumbent.

“Jose Mourinho makes the most sense to take over as the next manager of Newcastle. Fans of the club love Eddie Howe but the more that I think about it it makes even more sense,” he said.

“The Portuguese coach had a great relationship with Sir Bobby Robson, he has always talked fondly about Newcastle and most importantly, he is represented by Jorge Mendes. The superagent has a lot of players in the Saudi Pro League and there is a situation there for the Saudis where they are getting two or three things for the price of one.

“They get a big-named manager for Newcastle who can lure quality players and has had success at the highest level; he spends around two years at Newcastle and then heads off to the Saudi league, a country where he recently said he will work someday; Mendes then banks on both ends so it turns into a scenario where Mourinho, the Saudis, Newcastle and Mendes all win.”

The Toon Army are unlikely to accept swapping Howe’s brand of swashbuckling fare for Mourinho’s more direct and in your face style, but if it were to win them trophies, they may be a little more accepting of the Portuguese on Tyneside.