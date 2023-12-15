Exclusive: Ten Hag could lose “respect” of Man United fans against Liverpool says former Reds star

Sunday is a huge day for Erik ten Hag and Man United as the out-of-form Red Devils squad travel to bitter rivals Liverpool in need of a performance.

It has been a disastrous season for the Manchester club so far having been eliminated from Europe this week, in addition to sitting sixth in the Premier League and failing to defend their EFL Cup crown.

Results and performances have put Ten Hag under a lot of pressure heading into the weekend and with INEOS coming in to take over the sporting side of Man United, the festive period could be crucial to the Dutch coach’s future at Old Trafford.

Speaking about the future of Ten Hag, former Liverpool star Stan Collymore believes only a hammering similar to last season’s 7-0 defeat would result in the Man United boss being relieved of his duties.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore says that Man United are an adult club which makes its big decisions with all the facts at the end of the campaign but a hammering could see Ten Hag get the boot.

“If Ten Hag wins this game on Sunday, he will stick around for the rest of the season. I don’t think they will make a change anyway, no matter what happens. They are a big enough club and an adult club that makes its big decisions with all the facts at the end of the campaign,” the pundit said.

“However, in saying that, if this is an absolute hammering again of a 7-0, I think it will be very difficult for Ten Hag to get respect from the fans and both local media and national media for him to limp through the rest of the season. Getting hammered at Anfield is bad in any season but what has happened proceeding it during the current campaign makes it very difficult.”