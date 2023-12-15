Harry Kane’s very unconventional method to help him and his family settle in Bavaria

There’s no doubt that Harry Kane has taken to football in the Bundesliga like a duck to water.

The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman didn’t take any time at all to open his goalscoring account at Bayern Munich, and to date he’s already bagged an incredible 18 goals and five assists in just 13 German top-flight games according to WhoScored.

Not to mention the four goals and three assists in six Champions League matches.

At this rate, he’s surely odds on to beat the Bundesliga scoring record currently held by Robert Lewandowski, who managed 41 goals in 2020/21 according to the official Bundesliga website.

Part of the reason why he appears so settled on the pitch, and why he hopes his family will similarly settle off it in Bavaria, is his use of Google’s AI technology, Bard.

According to Goal, Kane has teamed up with Google to help improve various aspects of his personal and professional life.

“I am excited to be teaming up with Google, especially on a product as impressive as Bard,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.

“I recognise how the potential of AI can help me in all sorts of ways with my move to Germany and to get my kids settled into a new life in Munich. Bard even suggested some new goal celebrations – we’ll have to see if I use them on the pitch!”

It shouldn’t be forgotten that for his first few months in Germany, Kane has had to live alone and wait for his wife, Kate, and their four children to be able to join him.

Under that sort of pressure, Kane would’ve been forgiven for not hitting the ground running, but quite the opposite has been true.